Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $26.05

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.05, but opened at $28.50. Couchbase shares last traded at $28.12, with a volume of 1,907 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

