Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $325.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $325.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.32.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a one year low of $162.41 and a one year high of $377.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.63.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $12,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

