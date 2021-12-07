Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Cut to $180.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.45.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.58 and a 200 day moving average of $232.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total transaction of $83,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock worth $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after acquiring an additional 517,724 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.4% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,759,000 after acquiring an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,829,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

