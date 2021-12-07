Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $315.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist cut their price target on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.23.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.63. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $162.41 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $727,205.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after buying an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 38.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,368,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,759,000 after purchasing an additional 379,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after purchasing an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 30.2% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,829,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.