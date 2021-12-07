Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €55.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €55.00 ($61.80) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.62 ($77.10).

1COV opened at €51.14 ($57.46) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €56.05 and a 200-day moving average of €55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. Covestro has a 1-year low of €45.50 ($51.12) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

