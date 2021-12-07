Cowen Trims Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $130.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.81% from the company’s current price.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gitlab will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

