Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) PT Raised to C$11.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Crescent Point Energy stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,374. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.48.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.40 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $96,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

