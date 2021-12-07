Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 426,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,274,374 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPG shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. The business had revenue of $673.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.