Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) received a C$8.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.25.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,622. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.72 and a twelve month high of C$6.72.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$848.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$75,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

