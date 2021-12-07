Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering & Holt to Buy

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$7.00. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPG. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.75 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.25.

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,622. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$2.72 and a one year high of C$6.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$848.20 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Lamont sold 12,000 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total transaction of C$75,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,845,033.12.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

