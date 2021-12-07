Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Buys $3,382,257.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 148,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $3,382,257.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 14,027 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $322,480.73.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $2,308,600.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $4,780,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, with a total value of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

CRCT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 208,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,284. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 9,201.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,576,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,291,000. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

