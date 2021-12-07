Critical Contrast: TSR (TSRI) versus Its Competitors

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TSR to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSR and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 332 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given TSR’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 2.89 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.69

TSR’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSR competitors beat TSR on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

