Critical Review: TSR (TSRI) versus The Competition

TSR (NASDAQ: TSRI) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare TSR to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get TSR alerts:

9.7% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TSR and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13% TSR Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for TSR and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR Competitors 332 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 17.81%. Given TSR’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TSR has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

TSR has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSR and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $68.82 million -$600,000.00 2.89 TSR Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.69

TSR’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TSR peers beat TSR on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.