Critical Review: Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.9% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 26.5% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 22.73% 10.17% 0.85% Westbury Bancorp 24.06% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $80.37 million 3.02 $5.90 million $2.41 12.84 Westbury Bancorp $38.78 million 2.05 $9.53 million $3.56 8.44

Westbury Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bankwell Financial Group. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bankwell Financial Group and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bankwell Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.89%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages. The company is headquartered in New Canaan, CT.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, Westbury Bank, engages in the provision of financial solutions and services. It offers checking, savings, money market and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are consumer, commercial, and residential mortgage loans. The was founded on August 10, 2012 and is headquartered in West Bend, WI.

