Critical Survey: MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) and B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MeaTech 3D and B&G Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeaTech 3D N/A N/A N/A B&G Foods 4.23% 14.36% 3.16%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MeaTech 3D and B&G Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeaTech 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A B&G Foods 2 1 0 0 1.33

B&G Foods has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.24%. Given B&G Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B&G Foods is more favorable than MeaTech 3D.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of MeaTech 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of B&G Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeaTech 3D and B&G Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeaTech 3D N/A N/A -$18.52 million N/A N/A B&G Foods $1.97 billion 0.98 $131.99 million $1.30 22.88

B&G Foods has higher revenue and earnings than MeaTech 3D.

Summary

B&G Foods beats MeaTech 3D on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeaTech 3D

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its proprietary production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc.is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar. Its brands include Back to Nature, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Green Giant, Mrs. Dash, and Ortega. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

