Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock worth $6,766,943. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CROX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

