Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $139.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.