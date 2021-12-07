Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 108.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

