Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $10,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

