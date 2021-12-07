Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,690 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.36 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

