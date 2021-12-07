Crown Market Capitalization Achieves $1.41 Million (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Crown has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $3,180.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.38 or 0.00935742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.09 or 0.00321698 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,577,673 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

