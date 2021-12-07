Crowny Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Crowny has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $330,616.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00057932 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.98 or 0.08528334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00082868 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,382.84 or 1.00276159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

