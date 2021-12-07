Crust Network (CRU) Hits Market Cap of $29.62 Million

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for about $9.67 or 0.00019064 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Network has a total market cap of $29.62 million and $2.95 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crust Network has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00039135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00210437 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

