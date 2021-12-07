Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $24,804.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0922 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00060039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.16 or 0.08423066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,103.55 or 1.00803937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00077318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,287,106 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

