Cryptopay Achieves Market Cap of $9.30 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00039439 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.80 or 0.00212417 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.