CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

CSX stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

