CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $90.46 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $90.46 million and approximately $713,288.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00040106 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.11 or 0.00210560 BTC.

CUDOS Coin Profile

CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,204,134,718 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

According to CryptoCompare, “​​​​​​​​CUDOS is a decentralised compute network that cn provide multiple blockchain ecosystems with the following benefits: – Trusted layer 2 validator network built on the Tendermint protocol- EVM and Wasm compatibility, in order for smart contracts to be deployed on CUDOS using Solidity or next-generation languages so long as they compile to WebAssembly. I.e. Golang, Rust, Java etc.- Cross-chain or Horizontal interoperability thanks to the network’s Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC) integration, which allows for Cudos Network smart contracts to run on multiple networks.- 10x lower transaction and gas costs compared to those on PoW networks- A massively scalable network to facilitate more sophisticated smart contract operations- Higher performance with anywhere between 200 to 500 Peak TPS on the network- Access to a globally distributed layer 3 network of secure cloud, and compute, resources- Turing complete solutions for non-turing complete Layer 1 blockchain networksCUDOS aims to tackle the Blockchain scalability issue by providing a highly scalable layer 2 and 3 solution, connecting both onchain and offchain consumers to the network via smart contracts and APIs.The CUDOS token serves the following clear purposes: Network governance and operations, a staking mechanism for receiving blockchain and cloud workloads and as a medium of exchange (MoE).There is a maximum supply of 10 billion CUDOS tokens released over a 10 year period (starting from the 11th January 2021).”

