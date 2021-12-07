CumStar (CUMSTAR) Trading Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last seven days, CumStar has traded 42.5% lower against the dollar. CumStar has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $765,116.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumStar coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00058853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,278.40 or 0.08455923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00058626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,382.24 or 1.01552936 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00077260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002684 BTC.

CumStar Coin Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

