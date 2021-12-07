Curio Governance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $54,239.00 (CGT)

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. Curio Governance has a market cap of $1.93 million and $54,239.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00210749 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,964,976 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Curio Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

