Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman Sells $1,396,896.72 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CW traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.99. 174,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $136.97.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after acquiring an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,897,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $207,472,000 after purchasing an additional 233,690 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,163,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 319.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 187,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,712,000 after purchasing an additional 143,141 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

