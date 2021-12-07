Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.40

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.35, with a volume of 17253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.39.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,660,000 after buying an additional 163,901 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

