Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,580,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 50,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $2,992,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,035 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,118. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

