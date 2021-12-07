CUTcoin (CUT) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $35.73 million and $453.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00175947 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00033886 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003318 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.35 or 0.00562631 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00064454 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,365,343 coins and its circulating supply is 151,365,343 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

