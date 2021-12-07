cVault.finance (CORE) Price Down 22.7% This Week

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 7th. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for approximately $9,925.80 or 0.19617568 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a market cap of $99.26 million and approximately $57,522.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

