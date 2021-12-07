CyberMusic 1-Day Volume Tops $1,243.00 (CYMT)

CyberMusic (CURRENCY:CYMT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 7th. CyberMusic has a total market capitalization of $69,579.70 and $1,243.00 worth of CyberMusic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMusic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMusic has traded down 33.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00324439 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00011323 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001023 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $739.61 or 0.01444944 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

CyberMusic Coin Profile

CyberMusic is a coin. CyberMusic’s total supply is 15,500,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMusic is cybermusic.io . The official message board for CyberMusic is medium.com/@cybermusicio . CyberMusic’s official Twitter account is @CyberMusicIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CyberMusic

