Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Shares Down 25%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) shares fell 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

