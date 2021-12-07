D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.03

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.03 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 106726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.00%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,470 shares of company stock worth $973,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

