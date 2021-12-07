DAEX One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,446.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $7,446.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00043269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00225671 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.