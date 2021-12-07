Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $331.64

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.64 ($4.40) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.85). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 325 ($4.31), with a volume of 37,269 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a market cap of £724.31 million and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

