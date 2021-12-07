Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%.

Danaher has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Danaher has a payout ratio of 8.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.38 and a 200-day moving average of $296.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $223.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total transaction of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

