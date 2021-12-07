Daniel P. Burkland Sells 3,536 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $8.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.05. 1,505,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day moving average is $170.56. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 692.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,349,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Five9 by 104.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 15.6% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.