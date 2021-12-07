DATA (DTA) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. DATA has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $224,293.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DATA has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00043029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00210749 BTC.

DATA Profile

DTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars.

