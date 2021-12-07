Databroker (DTX) Price Reaches $0.0959 on Top Exchanges

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Databroker has a market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0959 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

