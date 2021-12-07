Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.95. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $45,633,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total transaction of $796,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,827,777 shares of company stock valued at $461,856,400. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

