Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 7th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $715,752.76 and approximately $6,198.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001484 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00057659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,269.80 or 0.08508400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00062644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00082450 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,591.35 or 1.00813004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 960,861 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.