Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 31,506.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.13% of Datto worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSP opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.39. Datto Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

