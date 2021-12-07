DAV Coin (DAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $2.12 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,319.35 or 0.99257079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.20 or 0.00319938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00047890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001134 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

