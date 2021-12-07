Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.03. 15,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,218. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,985,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $605,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

