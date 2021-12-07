David W. Rowe Sells 29,853 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ RMNI traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 712,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,603. The stock has a market cap of $509.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in Rimini Street by 26.1% during the second quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 659,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rimini Street by 79.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rimini Street during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rimini Street by 28.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 338,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

