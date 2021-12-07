Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 12,517 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $231,188.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 6th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 97,692 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $1,763,340.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.94. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

